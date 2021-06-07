Judge tells teen ‘you should be utterly ashamed of yourself’

Nineteen-year-old Melissa Larmour, from Garden Mews, faces two charges of assaulting an officer and two of damaging a police car and cell van on December 25 last.

Adjourning the case until July 21 for a pre-sentence report, Judge Oonagh Mullan told Larmour who appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court via video link from her solicitor’s office, that she should be “totally and utterly ashamed of yourself”.

“You spat at this officer during the Covid situation which is a very, very serious matter,” she remarked.

The court was told that on December 25 last police had reason to arrest the defendant who made no reply after being cautioned.

Prosecuting counsel said when Larmour was being put in the cell van she became irritated and lashed out, kicking the windows and door.

Counsel explained Larmour kicked out at a constable for which she was arrested and then spat on the driver’s seat which resulted in her being taken to another vehicle.

She said Larmour then spat on the officer’s foot and trousers and when cautioned she replied: “sounds good”.

The lawyer added the defendant continued spitting and kicked the officer twice on the left leg.

Counsel said later during interview Larmour denied assaulting the officer but said she might have kicked the cell van door.

She added police would be seeking £49 restitution in respect of the cost for cleaning the police vehicles.

Adjourning the case until next month for the pre-sentence report, District Judge Mullan warned Larmour that it was in her interest to cooperate fully with the Probation Service in the preparation of the report.

The judge told the defendant to attend appointments with Probation and report back to the court for sentencing on July 21.

