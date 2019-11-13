‘Just part of growing up’ man tells District Judge

A man who became increasing aggressive after police spoke to him about urinating in a shop door in Magherafelt town centre, appeared at the local Magistrates Court last Wednesday.

Thirty-year-old Christopher McPeake from Piney Hill in the town admitted charges of indecent behaviour, disorderly behaviour and resisting police on October 13.

McPeake, who was not professionally represented, told District Judge Oonagh Mullan that his behaviour was “just part of growing up and being young”.

Judge Mullan remarked that the defendant had “a habit for this kind of behaviour” with previous convictions for disorderly behaviour, assault and obstructing police.

“You’re a nuisance to the police,” she said adjourning the case until next month for a pre-sentence report.

“We want to see if there is anything that can done to make you wise up,” she added, warning him to cooperate with Probation.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 2.20am the police spotted a male urinating in a shop door at Broad Street. She said his trousers were undone and he was observed walking off.

When police tried to speak to him he told them to “f*** off” and became increasing aggressive.

Counsel said other males held McPeake back and he refused to give his name and tensed his shoulders while being arrested. She added he was taken into custody where he was later identified.