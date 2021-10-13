The woman, thought to be in her 50s, was discovered in the burning car in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the Knockloughrim area between Magherafelt and Maghera in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to police.

A PSNI spokesperson said detectives from the Major Investigations Team launched ‘a murder investigation following the death of a woman following a fire at an address in the Quarry Road area of Knockloughrim early on Tuesday morning, 12 October’.

PSNI have made an arrest

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “At around 5.40am on Tuesday morning police received a report of a car on fire outside a house on the road. Police and NIFRS attended the scene and a woman, aged in her 50s, who was in the car was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of hospital staff, she succumbed to her injuries and died in hospital on Tuesday evening.

“A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has also been taken to hospital for treatment for burn injuries.

“My investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was on the Quarry Road early on Tuesday morning and who witnessed anything to contact Detectives on 101 quoting reference 227 12/10/21.”

