A Land Rover Discovery was stolen during a burglary in Co Tyrone yesterday.

Police investigating the theft, which took place between 01.00 hrs and 11.48hrs on Thursday, are appealing for help.

Land Rover Discovery similar to the one which was stolen

The vehicle reg VHZ9344, was taken from an address on the Finulagh Road, Castlecaulfield.

If anyone was on the road between these times or has any information that could aid the investigation please contact police on 101 quoting the reference 587 of 26/07/18.