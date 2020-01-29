Large number of commercial premises targeted by thieves

Police say a large amount of cash was stolen in Cookstown area yesterday after a number of commercial premises were targeted.

In a Facebook post, police said a large number of Eastern Europeans were involved.

"The group have a very specific way of carrying out their crime - they will use distraction techniques to confuse staff members and will then try to gain access to tills, safes and staff areas. In one incident they got away with a large amount of cash, " the post reads.

"We're hoping to identify the persons and vehicle involved. If you have any information call us on 101 and quote 1723, 28th January 2020."