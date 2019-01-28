Life saving equipment stolen from park

Cookstown PSNI have hit out at what they describe as “mindless, selfish idiots” who stole a defibrillator from the town’s play park and playing fields.

They appealed for the public to help bring those responsible to justice.

“To make matters worse not only have they stolen a defibrillator but they have destroyed the cabinet that houses it,” they said in a social media post.

“We are currently reviewing CCTV that has only recently been installed in the area. So our advice to the culprit. Don’t continue with this silly behaviour came and talk to us before we come to get you.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 and quote serial number 525 28/01/19 or Crimestoppers on 0800555111 or encourage those responsible to return it so that it can be put back in case it should it be needed in an emergency to save a life.

Ulster Unionist councillor Trevor Wilson condemned those responsible. “I would appeal for anyone with information to get in touch with the police so that this equipment can be returned to the Fairhill. It beggars belief that anyone could do such a thing.”