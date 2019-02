Two lorries and two horse boxes were destroyed in an apparent arson attack near Toome.

Police said in a social media post that the vehicles were parked in a secure yard at Creagh Business Park when the fire occurred around 9.30pm on January 31.

No one was injured as a result of the fire which was extinguished by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. However thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers 0800 555111.