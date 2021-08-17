Maghera attack caused 'widespread disruption' says local MLA

Mr McGlone said: “I fully condemn those who left a viable device in a residential area with no thought for what damage they might cause.

"It’s fortunate that nobody was hurt in this incident which caused widespread disruption for those living in the area and motorists who travel through it.

"Residents had to be evacuated from their homes and this is the last thing they need to be dealing with on a weekday morning.

Patsy McGlone MLA.

“We don’t want to see a repeat of this incident and I would call on those behind this alert to cease at once before someone is seriously hurt or worse. Our community should be able to go about their business in peace without worrying about attacks like this.

“I would encourage anyone with information around this security alert and any other related issues to come forward to the PSNI. There is no justification for this type of behaviour and I hope that police apprehend those behind this device as soon as possible.”

---

