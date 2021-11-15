Maghera motorist claimed he had arrived by UFO

Forty-five-year-old Lloyd Alan Porter from Ballynahone Road, Maghera, was also given a three month jail sentence, suspended for three years, for failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

He was fined £250 with a £15 offender levy on a similar charge of failing to provide a specimen.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that no sentence of the court appears to deter Porter from committing further offences.

Court

“He just thinks he can go on the road and continue to offend,” she said.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that at 7.07pm on April 18, police were tasked to an incident in Oak Grove, Castledawson.

Prosecuting counsel said officers spoke to the defendant who was in the vicinity of a vehicle.

He said the defendant had red wine stains on his lips and was arrested after he refused to provide a preliminary specimen, and taken to Antrim custody suite.

Counsel said during interview Porter again refused to provide a specimen and told police they could “prosecute the f*** out of me”.

The lawyer said the defendant had insisted to police he had not driven the car and had been driven there by someone else. He later told police that he had arrived by UFO.

-

-

-

-

Read here: Panicked on seeing police lights-

Editor’s message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.