Magherafelt pledge to follow up public calls for road safety operations

Police in Magherafelt have been following up on requests from the public for road safety operations throughout the district.

Officers encouraged social media users to air their views on where they would like to see police operating in a bid to make local roads safer.

Thanking the public for their response, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We have started to try and cover some of the areas you have asked for and we will be covering the rest in weeks to come.

"Thankfully today (Wednesday) we had no one breaking the speed limit, but we did give out some advice to those on the school run and hopefully it will stay with them through the year.”

Members of the public have suggested various locations for police to concentrate on.

One woman said: “Please please try to educate drivers in and around the leisure centre about safe sensible parking”.

Another local person suggested that “Bridger Street in Moneymore leading to Moneyhaw Road heading out Drummullan” would be a worth a visit by police.

"Sit outside the sports centre and wait for lorries and vans flying in and out of the village past the sports centre, recycling centre and children’s play park at well over 30mph,” added the same person.

Police were also asked to advise on parked cars that obscure the view of drivers.

Others urged the police to set up operations in Draperstown, Bellaghy and Knockloughrim.