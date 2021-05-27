Male arrested after car pursuit involving police helicopher

Mid Ulster police said in a social media post that a BMW car made off from police at Coagh.

The post reads: "Car tracked from the air and stopped a short time ago on the Littlebridge Road.

"Car seized, driver arrested for a range of offences, passenger being dealt with for drugs offences."

Car seized by police after a pursuit.

