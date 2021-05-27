Male arrested after car pursuit involving police helicopher
A police helicopter and stinger device were deployed in an overnight pursuit in Mid Ulster which resulted in the arrest of a male.
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 12:01 pm
Updated
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 12:02 pm
Mid Ulster police said in a social media post that a BMW car made off from police at Coagh.
The post reads: "Car tracked from the air and stopped a short time ago on the Littlebridge Road.
"Car seized, driver arrested for a range of offences, passenger being dealt with for drugs offences."
