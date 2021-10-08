Man accused of assaulting police in Tyrone village

Police say they attended Cathedral Close, Clogher, at around 1.15am and while at the scene, they became aware of a man outside wanted for criminal damage. "The man ran from police and was subsequently apprehended. During his arrest, he assaulted two officers with one sustaining an injury to his hand," said a PSNI spokesperson.

The man - arrested for criminal damage, two counts of assault on police and disorderly behaviour - remains in police custody at this time.

---

Man was arrested in the early hours of this morning.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.