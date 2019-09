A motorist has been in court accused of driving while disqualified.

Thirty-seven-year-old Stephen McIvor from Hammond Mews in the village, is also charged with having no insurance at Moneymore Road, Magherafelt, on August 21.

A police officer told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that he believed he could connect McIvor to the charges.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton said he had “no questions at this stage”.

The case was adjourned until October 2 for attitude