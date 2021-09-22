Man arrested as drugs valued at £50,000 are seized in Draperstown

PSNI picture of the suspected drugs.

The drugs were located inside a house in the Draperstown area on Tuesday evening and were recovered following a proactive policing operation.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and cultivating cannabis.

He was subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.

Sergeant John Downey said: “We, as your Police Service, are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact us on non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

---

