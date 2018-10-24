Man assaulted by three attackers in his living room

A man who was assaulted in a house at Maghera last night sustained serious injuries.

Police are appealing for information about the incident off O'Hara Road in the town.

The man was in the living room of the property at approximately 8pm when the attackers entered the house.

He was later taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective Inspector Handley is appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone who has dashcam footage that could assist police with their enquiries to contact detectives at Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1214 23/10/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.