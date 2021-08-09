Man beaten up by gang in night-time Ardoyne attack

Ardoyne Place

At 1.53am the PSNI received a report that a man aged in his 30s had been assaulted by a number of men.

The reported victim, who had been found lying on the ground at the entrance to Ardoyne Place, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Ardoyne Place is a small cul-de-sac within the wider Ardyone estate – one of the city’s most republican-dominated areas.

The PSNI said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has dash-cam footage taken around the time that it occurred, to contact detectives at Tennent Street on 101 quoting reference number 177 of the 07/08/21.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.