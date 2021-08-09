Man beaten up by gang in night-time Ardoyne attack
Police in north Belfast are appealing for information following the report of an assault in the early hours of Saturday.
At 1.53am the PSNI received a report that a man aged in his 30s had been assaulted by a number of men.
The reported victim, who had been found lying on the ground at the entrance to Ardoyne Place, was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.
Ardoyne Place is a small cul-de-sac within the wider Ardyone estate – one of the city’s most republican-dominated areas.
The PSNI said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has dash-cam footage taken around the time that it occurred, to contact detectives at Tennent Street on 101 quoting reference number 177 of the 07/08/21.”
