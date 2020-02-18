Man broke ex-partner’s window with her iPhone

A District Judge told a Magherafelt man that he appeared to have developed a trend of “losing the head” when a relationship breaks down.

Before the court was Gary Nathan Millar (27), of Leckagh Drive, who was placed on probation for 18 months on charges of criminal damage, theft of a bank card and iPhone, and making a false representation to obtain cash.

Referring to Millar’s record, Judge Mullan ordered him to comply with any programmes recommended by his supervising officer during probation. She ordered him to make restitution of £220 to his ex-partner.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday that the offences arose following an argument between the defendant and his then partner.

A defence lawyer described it as a “toxic relationship” and said Millar had left the house after he had been assaulted by the complainant.

He said he later returned and with the iPhone lent to him by his partner, began banging on the window, as he wanted to get his stuff from the house.

The barrister said the defendant broke the window and then threw away the iPhone. He said he accepted that he then went and used a bank card belonging to the injured party to withdraw £220.

The lawyer added Millar was working as a car valeter and lived with his mother. “He is not in a relationship with this lady and there has been no contact,” he stressed.