Man challenged neighbour to come outside and fight him

A dispute between two neighbours in which one alleged he was pushed in the chest during a confrontation at the front door, was recalled at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Before the court was Ivars Kalnins (32) from Baronscourt, off the Hospital Road in Magherafelt, who was given a Conditional Discharge for 12 months on a charge of common assault.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan also imposed a restraining order for 12 months preventing Kalnins from harassing or threatening the injured party.

Counsel prosecuting said on June 17 last year at 8.05pm, police were tasked to a dispute between two neighbours at Baronscourt.

She said on arrival police spoke to the injured party and then attended the defendant’s house and cautioned him for the charge of common assault.

The barrister said the injured party told police that Kalnins knocked on his door and when he answered challenged him to fight him. She said the defendant pushed him on the chest.

Continuing, the prosecutor said Kalnins then grabbed the injured party by the T-shirt and tried to pull him outside and fight him. “The injured party managed to get away and told (Kalnins) not to touch him again,” went on the lawyer, who said defendant threatened to slap his face and smash his windows.

The barrister said during interview the defendant strongly denied pushing his neighbour on the chest. She said he was interviewed on a second occasion about the incident and again denied assault.

Kalnins, who was not professionally represented in court, eventually admitted the assault through an interpreter.

District Judge Mullan told him that if he made his neighbour fear that he would be assaulted that was sufficient for a court of law to convict.

“Perhaps you did not push him on the chest,” she said. “But you may have put him in fear that something would happen to him.”