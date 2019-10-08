Man charged with 72 counts of attempted fraud

Police probing two skimming devices at self-service pumps in NI have arrested and charged a 27-year-old man.

Today a PSNI spokesperson said: "Detectives from Mid Ulster CID have charged a 27 year old man with 72 counts of attempted fraud and two counts of ‘making or supplying articles for use in fraud’.

"He is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court tomorrow (Wednesday).

"As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by PPS.

"The charges are in relation to two skimming devices located on self-service fuel pumps at premises in Cookstown and Lisburn in August of this year."