Man charged with possessing offensive weapon and assault

A 29 year old man is expected to appear in court later today charged with possession of an offensive weapon and common assault.

The charges are in relation to an incident at residential premises at the Clifton Park Avenue area of north Belfast yesterday.

A 33 year old man and a 22 year old female also arrested have been released on police bail pending further enquiries. A 21 year old man remains in hospital following the incident.

The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court today. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.