Man ‘could not accept’ having licence revoked

A man who continued to drive after his licence was revoked on medical grounds, has been banned from driving for two years at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Douglas Samuel Pickering (48), of Ballymaguigan Road, Magherafelt, was also fined a total of £515 on two counts of having no insurance and no licence.

Counsel prosecuting said in March last year, it was reported to police that the defendant had driven to a medical appointment when his licence had been revoked for medical reasons on March 15, 2016.

The prosecutor said police later stopped the defendant in Cookstown where he told officers he did not agree with the decision to revoke his licence. She added he was stopped and arrested again in Magherafelt on April 4.

A defence barrister explained the offences had occurred when an appeal against his disqualification was pending.

He said Pickering had misunderstood at the time if he could drive while under appeal, which was unsuccessful.

He said the defendant was diagnosed with Huntingdon’s Disease at the age of 28 and, in recent times, it had affected his movements and ability to think and reason.

The lawyer added the defendant’s family had taken “a hands on approach” and he has not driven since. He added that the defendant lived with his mother and it is “something which will not happened again.”

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she hoped the defendant now accepted he could not drive, as she was concerned he would get into the car again.