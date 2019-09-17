Man detained after 'disgusting and unacceptable behaviour'

The PSNI have thanked members of the public for detaining a man following an incident in the Tyrone village of Moy Last night.

Dungannon police wrote in a Facebook post that it was "another great example of teamwork."

"In an incident involving a serious assault and criminal damage, instead of walking away or ignoring it you guys detained the individual whilst others phoned us," they wrote.

"Working together this male was arrested and put in the cells. He’s now looking at a host of offences.

"Disgusting and unacceptable behaviour countered by everyone involved. Great work."