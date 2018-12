A man was dragged out of a bar and seriously assaulted by a number of men in the village of Ballyronan, according to police.

They are appealing for information about the incident which happened shortly after midnight on December 16.

In a social media post, Magherafelt police say five or six unknown males were involved in the attack.

They would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened.

Contact police on 101 quoting reference number 792 of 16/12/18.