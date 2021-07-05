Man due in court on drug charges following Mid Ulster searches
Detectives from Organised Crime Branch have charged a 29-year-old man with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 9:23 am
Updated
Monday, 5th July 2021, 9:24 am
He is due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court today (Monday).
It is understood the charge arises out of searches in the Mid Ulster area on Saturday.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
