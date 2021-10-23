Man due in court over murder of Brian Coulter in Magherafelt
Police say they have charged a 27-year-old man with the murder of former police officer Brian Coulter in Magherafelt earlier this week.
He is expected to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Monday, October 25.
Sixty-two-year-old Mr Coulter was found in his home at Sandy Braes on Monday afternoon.
Detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team have been questioning a man in connection with the murder who was arrested close by following the discovery on Monday afternoon.
---
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.