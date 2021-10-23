Man due in court over murder of Brian Coulter in Magherafelt

He is expected to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Monday, October 25.

Sixty-two-year-old Mr Coulter was found in his home at Sandy Braes on Monday afternoon.

Detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team have been questioning a man in connection with the murder who was arrested close by following the discovery on Monday afternoon.

The scene of the murder investigation at Sandy Braes, Magherafelt.

