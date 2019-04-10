Man expected in court accused of Tyrone shop robbery

A man is expected to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court later today charged with robbery following an incident at a shop in Main Street Castlecaulfield on Monday night.

A till was stolen and a shop worker was left badly shaken, according to police.

The enquiry is ongoing and detectives are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area to get in touch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1333 of 08/04/19.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.