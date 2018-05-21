Man fined £215 for damaging bus USB

A man who caused £50 damage to a USB charger on a Translink bus, was fined a total of £215 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Twenty-seven-year-old Michael McCoubrey from Malcomson Street in Belfast was also ordered to make £50 restitution to Translink in respect of the criminal damage charge.

A prosecuting lawyer explained the incident happened on the Belfast to Londonderry route on February 23 and police at Magherafelt were informed of the damage to the charger.

He said an investigation was carried out which led police to the defendant who told them that he had accidentally kicked the USB causing damage to it.

A defence lawyer said McCoubrey fully accepted responsibility for the damage caused.

She said the defendant had his car stolen that day and found himself having to get the bus back to Belfast.

The lawyer said the defendant had been shot and wounded five years ago and has had to overcome the difficulties caused by this traumatic event.

“He is ashamed and remorseful of what he did on this occasion and has come to court this morning with £40,” she said.

“He had managed to save £50 for the compensation but had to pay £10 to come up on the bus.”

District Judge Oonagh Mullan told McCoubrey that he had been foolish.

Imposing the fine, she gave him 20 weeks to pay the penalties.