A man who was so drunk he couldn’t speak or stand up when asked by police, was fined £60 with a £15 offender levy at East Tyrone Magistrates Court.

John Kelly (67), of Cathedral Road, Armagh, was convicted in his absence of being simple drunk on May 23.

A prosecuting lawyer said police responded to a report of a man lying on the ground.

She said he attempted to get to his feet but police had to help him.

The lawyer said a bottle of vodka was lying about a metre from him.