Man fled scene on push bike pursued by builder

A factory worker who was detained by builders who found him inside a house in Magherafelt, was given a Conditional Discharge for 18 months at the local Magistrates Court.

Piotr Mariusz Nowak (36), of Tullykeeron Gardens, Maghera, pleaded guilty to stealing a tripod stand from the property at Highfield Road on October 28 last.

A prosecuting lawyer said at approximately 7.30am police received a report from builders contracted to carry out work on a property that they had detained a male who had been inside the premises.

The lawyer said the defendant had then fled the scene on a push bike pursued by one of the builders.

He said Nowak threw the stand at the builder, however, it did not strike him.

Counsel said police were informed that the builders had locked and left the property secure at 2pm the previous day.

Defence barrister Dean Mooney said the defendant had gone into the property because he was homeless.

Mr Mooney stressed that since the incident Nowak has been living under strict bail conditions. He said a significant delay by forensic services had resulted in the case being adjourned. He said the stand had been recovered and asked the court to give the defendant credit for his admission and his lengthy period on bail.

Mr Mooney added Nowak has been living and working in the country for 12 years and was now reconciled with his partner.