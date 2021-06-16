Man had five pregabalin tablets in hoodie pocket

Sean McKenna (26), of William Street, Bellaghy, admitted charges of possessing the drugs on January 21.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan told McKenna, who appeared in court via video link from his solicitor’s office, that to his credit he was working with addiction counsellors.

She ordered him to work with the Probation officer and attend any programmes or courses recommended.

The court heard the offences came to light when police attended an address at Ashgrove Park in Magherafelt and spoke to McKenna who was in the living room area.

Counsel said officers found herbal cannabis which McKenna admitted belonged to him, and the search also located five pregabalin tablets in the pocket of his hoodie.

She said the defendant made no reply and in interview he said he did not know where he had got the pregabalin but used them to self medicate for withdrawal symptoms from codeine.

Defence lawyer Michael Forde said the defendant has a long and tragic history in relation to drug misuse.

Mr Forde said he hoped the court would dispose of the matter by imposing a community based order as the defendant has been working with the addiction service to overcome his problem.

