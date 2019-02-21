Man had ‘no excuse’ for bus driver attack

A former Magherafelt man who threatened an Ulsterbus driver before returning and punching him in the head, was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, at the local Magistrates Court.

Jack McGlinchey (21), of Tullyvar Road, Aughnacloy, admitted a charge of common assault on September 8, 2017.

Describing it as “very nasty”, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told McGlinchey that the assault was on someone who was only going about his work.

“You make a threat to him and then you go away and come back and punch him,” she said.

Prosecuting counsel said the attack happened at approximately 10.50pm and the incident was captured on the bus CCTV system.

He said the defendant had threatened the driver and then went away before returning and punched him on the head.

Counsel said the threat was: “I would like to see you covered in petrol and see your flesh burning.”

Defence solicitor Donal Heron said the threat charge had been withdrawn at an earlier court.

He said this incident happened in September 2017 and the defendant only became aware the police were looking for him in December 2018.

Mr Heron said McGlinchey can give no excuse for his behaviour on this occasion. He pointed out the defendant had moved away from Magherafelt and was managing his drugs problem and getting counselling.