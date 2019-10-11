Man in ‘UFF top’ set out to target Catholics

A man wearing a UFF top set out to deliberately target the homes of two Catholic families in Castledawson in response to an attack on his aunt’s house on July 12, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.

Nigel Philip Moore (44) from Park View, Castledawson, was placed on probation for two years and ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service for attempted criminal damage.

District Judge Steven Keown heard that Moore had phoned the police on his mobile to tell them that he was responsible for the attacks.

Counsel prosecuting said Moore thew a brick at a window of an address in the Park View estate before making off.

She said police were called and the injured party gave a description of a male wearing a UFF top and the defendant was located nearby.

The lawyer said Moore was phoning the police to report the incident and said he had been drinking since 7am and had gone to a bonfire to get bottles and stones to throw at the homes of two properties occupied by Catholics.

She added that he told police he knew the occupants of the properties had nothing to do with the attack on his aunt’s house, however, they were Catholics.

Defence barrister Stephen Forde described it as “bizarre”.

He stressed Moore was heavily intoxicated and had been “totally out of order to attack innocent people in their homes”.