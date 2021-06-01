Man jailed for ‘causing pain’ to police officers

Paddy Ward (33), of Torrent Valley, admitted the assaults, disorderly behaviour, criminal damage, failing to wear a seatbelt, and resisting police at Dungannon Road, Dungannon, on February 26.

Ward was released on personal bail of £300 pending an appeal against the sentence.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Ward his attitude towards the police was “disgraceful” and he had caused pain to both officers, and was spitting during the Covid period.

Court news.

The court heard the offences happened after police on mobile patrol saw Ward driving a van without wearing a seat belt.

Prosecuting counsel said after he was stopped Ward became aggressive and despite being told by police to calm down continued to shout and kick out.

She said he struck one police officer on the left breast and twisted the wrist of another.

While being conveyed in the police car to Lurgan station he threatened to take a gun and shoot them, the lawyer continued.

She said he also spat on the window of the cell van and continued to resist police.

Defence counsel Noel Dillon said Ward wished to apologise to the police officers.

He explained the defendant had received difficult news regarding his health and this and other matters were on his mind. Mr Dillon pleaded with the court not to impose a custodial sentence as Ward has caring duties.

