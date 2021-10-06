Man jailed for cracking window

Dungannon Courthouse TT0509-JS112

A Coalisland man who hammered with his fists and cracked the front window of a house, was jailed for 14 days at Dungannon Court on Wednesday.

Paul Anthony Tennyson (40), of Gortgonis Road, admitted a charge of criminal damage on July 19. He was also ordered to pay £150 compensation.

A PPS lawyer said reports were made to police of Tennyson being seen hammering on the living room window and doors.

A defence solicitor said Tennyson was trying to get the householder’s attention and was unaware she wasn’t in the house.

