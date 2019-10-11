Man loses teeth in nightclub incident

A young man had his two front teeth knocked out when he was punched on the dance floor of a Magherafelt nightclub, the local Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.

Ryan Doherty (20), of Glasgort Road, Aghadowey, was placed on probation for two years and ordered to pay the injured party £1,000 compensation.

Doherty had previously admitted assaulting the man, causing him actual bodily harm, and disorderly behaviour in licensed premises on May 6.

District Judge Steven Keown described it as an “outrageous incident” and said he was lucky not to be going to jail.

Mr Keown said the defendant had also thrown a glass bottle over a balcony in the nightclub.

Pleading for leniency, defence barrister Stephen Forde said Doherty had consumed too much alcohol and had no memory or recollection of the incident.