Magherafelt police say they arrested a man after he made off with the takings from a car wash.

The incident happened on Saturday morning at Glenshane Tourist Service on the outskirts of Maghera.

Police said in a social media post: "The machine was alarmed and security arrived within minutes.

"The male made off in a van and was stopped by police in the Limavady area where he waqs arrested for the theft and a series of motoring offences. The male has now been charged to court for these offences."