Man quizzed by police over toddler's death in Dungannon

Police have arrested a man following the death of a two year old girl in Dungannon.

The man was arrested by detectives from the PSNI's major investigation team who are probing the circumstances of the child's death.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: "The child was admitted to hospital yesterday afternoon (Friday, 6th August) after Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended an address in Park Avenue in Dungannon with what was reported as a serious head injury. The child later died in hospital.

"As part of our investigation, we have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder, and he remains in custody this morning.

"A post mortem will be conducted to establish the cause of the child's death.

"Our thoughts are with the child’s family, which is being supported by Family Liaison Officers.

"We will update you in due course but, at this time, there are no further details."

---

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.