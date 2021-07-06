Man seen running with a knife gets suspended term

Twenty-one-year-old Travis Newell, whose address was given as Moygashel Court, Moygashel, appeared by video link from Maghaberry Prison, for sentencing.

He admitted charges of possessing the knife in a public place on February 5; and possessing a quantity of cannabis, and attempted criminal damage of a PSNI vehicle on February 21.

A prosecuting lawyer said police were called to the incident in Moygashel at approximately 8.45pm to a report of the defendant and another male running with a knife and crossbow.

He said Newell was later observed at the window of a flat and was arrested by police and taken to Lurgan custody.

The lawyer said that on February 21, police detained the defendant in connection with a breach of bail at the MUST Hostel in Cookstown.

He said the defendant was searched the cannabis found and while he was being conveyed in the police vehicle he spat and head-butted the window.

Defence lawyer Blaine Nugent said Newell had been unable to perfect bail and has been in custody for five or six weeks.

He said this instability in his life has not helped him and he wished to pursue a career in engineering as soon as possible.

