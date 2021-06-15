Man sent text threatening his father he would ‘paralyse you’

Anton Linton from Glen Road, Maghera, admitted making threats to kill and improper use of a telecommunications network on August 25 last year.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Linton that his behaviour was deplorable.

“The comments towards your father were particularly distasteful,” she added.

Pair were refused bail.

The judge revoked two Probation orders breached by Linton and imposed suspended jail terms.

She also put in place a two-year restraining order preventing Linton from threatening violence or perpetrating violence against the injured party; or intimidating, harassing or pestering him and he must not instruct, encourage or, in any way, suggest that any other person should do so.

Prosecuting counsel said the injured party contacted the police who later located the defendant’s phone under his bed.

She said that while he admitted the phone was his he made no comment to all questions put to him by the police.

Defence lawyer Michael Forde stressed the defendant had never shared a good relationship with his father, and was now “staying away” from him.

Mr Forde said the defendant was residing with his mother and was doing well in the community.

He told the judge that he was not aware of any other charge sheets against the defendant.

The lawyer said it was nearly a year since the incident and there has not been any contact between the parties.

“It seems to have calmed down in relation to these matters,” he added.

Prosecuting counsel applied for a restraining order to protect the injured the party from further threats.

District Judge Mullan acceded to the application and warned Linton that he would be brought back to court and dealt with again if he breached the restraining order.

