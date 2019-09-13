Man set out to attack homes of Catholics

A Castledawson man who told police he intended to attack the homes of Catholics after his aunt’s home was attacked, has appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Forty-four-year-old Nigel Philip Moore from Park View in the village, faces a charge of attempted criminal damage on the evening of July 12.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until October 9 for a pre-sentence report.

She warned Moore that he must co-operate with the Probation Service and attend court again on this date.

Counsel prosecuting said at approximately 10.30pm police received a report of a brick having been thrown at the window of a house in the Park View area of Castledawson.

He said police were given the description of a man wearing a UFF top and tracksuit bottoms and the defendant was later detained by a patrol.

Counsel said that during interview Moore admitted responsibility for the incident and said he had been waiting for the police to arrive.

Continuing, he said the defendant told them he had been drinking since seven that morning and had gone to a bonfire to pick up bricks and stones to throw at the two houses in Park View because he knew they were owned by Catholics.

Counsel said the defendant told police he knew the residents had nothing to do with the attack on his aunt’s property, however, they were Catholics and this was his mission.