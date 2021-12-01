Man smashed windows at home of former girlfriend

Bernard Brian O’Donnell (30), of Meeting House Avenue, Maghera, admitted charges of damaging two windows in the car and one in the property on April 15.

O’Donnell also admitted damaging a phone handset belonging to the PSNI on April 23.

Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday that at around 4.45am police received a report of criminal damage to the car and living room window at the house in the Hawthorne Drive area of Maghera.

She said a hammer was found in the foot well of the car and the injured party later gave CCTV to the police and identified O’Donnell.

When interviewed about the incident the defendant declined to comment and became verbally abusive and smashed the phone set down damaging it while speaking to his solicitor.

Counsel added that they would be seeking a compensation order for £200.

Defence lawyer Liam McStay stressed the defendant had moved on and was no longer in a relationship with his girlfriend.

Mr McStay pointed out O’Donnell had been dealt with by the court in relation to other matters in September.

He claimed the CCTV images were not of a good quality and the defendant could have contested the matter.

