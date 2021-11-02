Man struck by digger bucket

Sean Rafferty (61), of Ivybank Park, Donaghmore, was ordered to carry out 200 hours of community service for assaulting the man on March 2, 2019.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare also imposed a two year restraining order on the defendant.

The court heard the injured party was approaching Rafferty to have a word with him about work he was carrying out on the lane way which he was not consulted about.

Court

Prosecuting counsel said Rafferty manoeuvred the digger towards the injured party and left him with a sore shoulder.

Defence lawyer Craig Patton said it had been out of character for the defendant and stressed there have been no further incidents.

