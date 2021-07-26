Man suffers broken arm in town assault: police appeal

The police are appealing for information about the incident at Scotch Street on Thursday, July 8.

Sergeant Delaney said: “Sometime between 8:40am and 9:30am, it was reported that a man in his 50s was assaulted by a male close to a shop in the area. The man was taken to hospital with a broken arm following the incident.

“A 27 year old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and was subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries."

Police appeal following assault.

Enquiries are continuing and police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or may have dashcam footage from the time.

Contact police on 101 quoting reference number 482 08/07/21. A report can also be made on the PSNI website or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

