Man sustains injuries after masked and armed gang, one armed with Samurai sword, burst into his home

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary in Randalstown last night (Tuesday, 7th January).

Police said that shortly before 7.20pm they received "a report that three vehicles had pulled up outside a house in Mill View".

Mill View in Randalstown - Google maps

"A number of men, reported to have had their faces partially covered, entered the house," he added.

"One of them was reported to be armed with a samurai sword, while others had what was described as sticks or bats.



"Once inside the property, a scuffle ensued between the suspects and a male occupant who sustained injuries to his hand and back.

"The suspects then fled."

A PSNI spokesman said that a woman and another man who were in the house at the time were uninjured.

Samurai swords

Damage was caused to the inside of the house during the incident.



"This was a frightening ordeal, and we are working to establish a motive for this attack," said a PSNI spokesman.



"I want to appeal to anyone who may have been in the area, between 7.10pm and 7.20pm last night, and who saw any suspicious persons, or who saw three vehicles pull up outside a house in Mill View and who may have captured their movements on their dash cam, to get in touch with us.



"Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to call us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1652 of 07/01/20."



Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

