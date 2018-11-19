Man taking grandchildren for lollipops fined £100

A man who had seven people, including five children, in the back of a pick-up was on his way to get lollipops, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told.

Before the court was 66-year-old James Bradley from Macknagh Lane, Upperlands, who was fined £100 for using the vehicle in a dangerous condition when the number of passengers carried could have involved risk of injury.

Imposing the fine, along with a £15 offender’s levy and three penalty points, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told the defendant not to do it again as there could have been dire consequences.

Counsel prosecuting said a police patrol in the Upperlands area observed the pick-up with seven people in the back. She said police stopped the vehicle and the defendant made a full admission.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton described it as a “very harsh prosecution”, as the defendant had a 50-year clear driving record and had never been in trouble with the police in that time.

Mr Atherton explained it was one of the hottest weeks of the year and the defendant was taking his grandchildren to a shop a short distance away to get them lollipops.

He stressed the children’s fathers were in the back and were restraining them.

Judge Mullan told defendant they were the most expensive lollipops he had ever bought.

She gave him credit for his long clear record but warned him not to do it again because if something had happened there would have been dire consequences.