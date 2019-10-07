Man threatened to slit wife’s throat during domestic row

A man who threatened to slit his wife’s throat after she told him the marriage was over, has been placed on Probation for 18 months.

Armindo Martins (43), of Fairmount Park, Dungannon, was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of community service.

Martins admitted charges of common assault and making a threat to kill the woman on June 22 this year.

District Judge Paul Copeland said he took into consideration the defendant’s early plead of guilty to the charges and apparent remorse about his behaviour.

“This appears to have been a singular incident,” he said. “Nevertheless it was a mean, bullying and threatening incident in which your wife was alarmed and justifiably so.”

Prosecuting counsel told East Tyrone Magistrates Court last Friday that at approximately 5.20am police received a report about a domestic incident at Cunningham Lane in Dungannon.

Counsel said at the address they spoke to the injured party who was distressed and upset. She informed police that two weeks previous she told Martins that the marriage was over and he could not accept it.

Continuing, the lawyer said Martins had arrived at the house and verbally abused her, calling her a “dirty b***h”, before throwing a glass of wine over her.

The injured party said he made a threat to kill her, saying he would slit her throat. She went outside and he locked the door.

The prosecutor said Martins was later interviewed by police and made no comment.

A defence barrister said the defendant is a father of three with no previous convictions.

He said while the relationship had broken down he still had contact with the two youngest children and took them to school and provided for them financially.

The lawyer said the defendant had been working and had come home at 2am and began drinking whiskey and wine.

He accepted that he had thrown a cup of wine at the injured party and made the threat which he now regrets.

He pleaded with the court to deal with the matter in a lenient manner given the defendant’s clear record and early plea to the charges.

District Judge Copeland told Martins that he must follow the directions of the Probation officer and attend all courses and programmes as directed.

He warned that failure to do so would resort in him being brought back before the court and dealt with in a different manner.