Man took partner’s car to get her a present

A man who took his partner’s car without permission to get her a gift, appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Gareth Michael Hutchinson (34), of Drumconready Hill, Maghera, was fined a total of £615 with six penalty points, for having no insurance, taking a vehicle without authority, and having no licence.

A prosecuting barrister told the court that the offences came to light after police stopped a car at Tobermore Road, Magherafelt, at 5pm on December 19 last.

She said officers conducted a check of the vehicle on police records and Hutchinson was arrested for having no insurance.

Admitting the offences, Stephen Atherton explained defendant had taken his partner’s car to go into Magherafelt and get her a gift.

He said defendant had been disqualified for excess alcohol a year ago and his lack of a licence had held him back from setting up his own business.

Mr Atherton said the defendant was still working on the venture which he hoped would create jobs in the local community.

He said defendant’s partner was also involved in the venture and, as a reward for her efforts, he had gone into town to get her a giift.

Mr Atherton added that, unfortunately, he had foolishly decided to borrow her car to make the journey.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said defendant had been foolish to do so after just coming out of his disqualification.

She added that given his intentions to set up a business she would not impose a period of disqualification.