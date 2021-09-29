Man treated partner in degrading manner

Stephen Armstrong, of Maloon View, admitted three counts of common assault on a date in June last year, Christmas Day last, and on April 6.

Judge Michael Ranaghan imposed a combination order involving 100 hours of community service and probation for two years. He also imposed a two-year restraining order.

Mr Ranaghan warned the defendant at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that if he breached the order he would be sent to jail for a total of eight months.

Dungannon Courthouse TT0509-JS112

Detailing one of the assaults, a PPS lawyer said Armstrong had grabbed his partner by both arms and lifted her out of a sofa before trailing her down the hall into the kitchen where he pushed her about until she apologised to him and said everything was her fault.

Defence lawyer Noel Dillon said Armstrong values his relationship with his children and was trying to work towards a reconciliation with his partner.

Mr Dillon asked the court to deal with the matter by imposing a community penalty and if it was mindful to impose a custodial period to suspend any sentence.

