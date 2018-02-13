Man violently pushed officer on the chest

A County Tyrone man who violently pushed a police officer in the chest during a struggle, appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on public order charges.

Mark Hagan (29), of Tirnanog, Ardboe, received a combination order consisting of 12 months on probation and 100 hours of community service for assault and disorderly behaviour.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan told the defendant to participate in programmes recommended by probation as it was clear alcohol played a role in the offending.

The court heard the charges arose out of an incident outside a Magherafelt nightclub in Rainey Street car park in the early hours of December 3 last.

A prosecuting lawyer said at approximately 2.15am police saw two males fighting and approached them.

The barrister said the defendant continued in a confrontational manner and became aggressive towards police.

She said he told a police officer to “f*** off”, and continued swearing at them.

Hagan was eventually arrested and put in to a police vehicle where he continued to be aggressive, violently pushing a constable on the chest.

Defence barrister Michael Forde said Hagan had “far too much to drink on this occasion”.

He said the defendant regretted and was ashamed of his behaviour.

Mr Forde pleaded with the court to treat him leniently as he had a very limited criminal record.