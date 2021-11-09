Mechanic gets six-month ban

A mechanic who was stopped while taking a car to get bigger alloys put on for a customer, lost his licence for six months at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday

Ethan Donnelly (22), of Letteran Road, Cookstown, was also fined £400 with a £15 offender for having no insurance and failing to produce his licence to police on October 18, 2019.

Defence lawyer Michael Forde said Donnelly had just cancelled the insurance to sell the car and was taking it to get bigger alloys put on when he was stopped at a checkpoint.

